Upon arriving, officers heard Tippett fire “numerous” shots and witnessed him walk in and out of the house multiple times “each time shooting at police,” according to the agency’s statement. Deputies returned fire and struck Tippett, the office said.
Tippet was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was brought to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, the St. Mary’s sheriff confirmed.
The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the deputies involved or say whether they would be placed on leave.
