On Tuesday, county Sheriff Jim DeWees told The Carroll County Times that “obviously, in hindsight, he should have gone to the hospital.”

Officers were assigned to check on Cirillo at least every 15 minutes, and Hardinger said the detention center medical staff were treating him “based on what we knew,” and that they would have taken him for more intensive treatment if they thought it was necessary.

DeWees also emphasized that the staff followed procedure throughout the medical emergency.

Cirillo’s aunt, Marianne Sickler, told the newspaper this week that she received a panicked call from Cirillo around 7 p.m. She said he was crying as he described that he was coughing up blood and told her authorities would not take him to a hospital.

Hardinger and DeWees both disputed her account, saying there’s no evidence Cirillo was vomiting blood or complaining of anything more severe than a stomach ache.

“He was walking on his own, he was communicating with everybody,” DeWees told the newspaper. “There was nothing that indicated, other than him saying he had discomfort, that indicated he was bleeding internally at all.”

The detention center’s medical team will review the case to try and determine how it could have been diagnosed, he added. The sheriff’s office and the detention center are conducting their own investigations as well.