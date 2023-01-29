Maryland shootings, crash leave 1 dead, 2 children injured

BALTIMORE — One man died and four others -- two young children among them -- were seriously injured following a shooting and related car crash in Maryland’s largest city, police said on Sunday while still seeking information about what happened.
Officers also located a vehicle that crashed into a pole in the block where the shooting occurred and found inside a 23-year-old woman who had been shot, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said late Saturday. Both the other man, who is 65, and the woman were in stable condition early Sunday.
A 2-year-old boy and 3-year-boy were injured as a result of the vehicle crash, with head trauma and lacerations, the police release said. The 2-year-old was in critical but stable condition, while the 3-year was in stable condition.
During a Saturday news conference, Harrison urged witnesses to come forward: “We know people heard something. We know people saw something.”
A separate homicide occurred late Saturday in north Baltimore, where city police say a 42-year-old was shot and later pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives were investigating, authorities said.