Bartenfelder said the only large market that is not opened because of crowding issues is Baltimore’s Downtown Farmers’ Market, traditionally staged under the Jones Falls Expressway at Saratoga Street.
The 32nd Street Farmers Market in Baltimore has had a busy spring, said Vernon Rey, the market’s board president.
“Our business has been increasing and we are working on spacing issues,” Rey said. He said the market’s sellers spread out this week to avoid crowding.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.