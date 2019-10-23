Jones said any settlement money would be used to develop new programming, hire faculty and expand the reach of state scholarships.

Last month, an attorney for Hogan made what he described as a “final offer” of $200 million to settle.

Hogan responded in a letter Wednesday to Jones that he has worked to fund HBCUs at historically high levels over the last five years, and he added that the administration’s latest offer of $200 million offer was double an offer made last year.

The governor also said in the letter that he has a responsibility to protect the state’s finances amid the prospect of a national economic downturn.

