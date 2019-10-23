She’s urging him to agree to an amount recommended by an attorney representing the state’s four HBCUs to settle the 13-year-old lawsuit over disparities in programs.

Jones says the money would be used to develop new programming, hire faculty and expand the reach of state scholarships.

Last month, an attorney for Hogan made what he described as a “final offer” of $200 million to settle the lawsuit.

