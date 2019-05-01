ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers are choosing a new speaker of the House, and for the first time it won’t be a white man.

A one-day special session is scheduled in Annapolis, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Del. Maggie McIntosh, a white lesbian progressive Democrat from Baltimore, is running against Del. Dereck Davis, a black Democrat from Prince George’s County.

It’s been a close race in an unusually public contest that generally has been settled for decades in private conversations between legislators before the final public vote.

The winner needs a majority of votes in the chamber, which has 98 Democrats and 42 Republicans.

They’ll be choosing a successor to Michael Busch, the longest-serving House speaker in the state’s history. He died the day before the annual legislative session ended April 8.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.