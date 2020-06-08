“It felt like coming out here on this gorgeous day helped to make it very special,” Stirratt said.

“We thought maybe there’d be less people because it’s a Tuesday afternoon,” Johnson said. “Seems like a lot of other people had the same idea.”

AD

Maryland state parks saw a sharp increase in visitors in March and April compared with the same period last year, amid orders from public officials that closed businesses and required residents to stay in their homes except for essential travel, to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

AD

Even as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) replaced the state’s stay-at-home order with a “Safer at Home” advisory and cleared the way for localities to begin some reopening, outdoor exercise has been among the few recreational activities available to residents, with gyms and rec centers remaining closed.

For many, hiking and biking at Patapsco Valley State Park has been a respite — despite the closed restrooms and bath­houses, the park’s prohibition on grilling and certain restrictions on camping.

AD

“We have nothing to do. We don’t know when we’re going back to work,” said Sandra Whitt, walking on a trail with her daughter, Kelly Newsome. Whitt, a bartender, and Newsome, a dental assistant, have both lost their jobs in the pandemic.

At Patapsco Valley State Park, regular users have noticed the increase in visitors.

AD

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, a line of cars stretched past the Avalon entrance in Halethorpe, slowly filing into the park.

Laurel resident Japheth Bruce spent four days a week fishing at Patapsco before the pandemic. “We have to just deal with the crowd now,” Bruce said. “You’re used to having nature to yourself, basically, as selfish as it sounds.”

AD

In March, the 53 parks managed by the state Department of Natural Resources recorded 258,576 visits, compared with 64,101 visits in March 2019 and 46,153 in March 2018, according to department statistics.

In April, state parks recorded 182,657 visits, up from 113,340 in April 2019 and 95,117 in 2018, based on data collected from traffic counters and estimates from spot counts, according to the DNR.

Attendance has grown so much that parks were filled to capacity 20 times before the Memorial Day weekend, meaning parking lots could not accommodate more vehicles. In 2017, the DNR recorded parks being filled just 12 times during the entire year.

AD

The Avalon area of the Patapsco park has been at capacity at least 12 times this year, with its 391 parking spaces filled.

AD

“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of visitation during the week that we don’t normally see,” park manager Rob Dyke said. “For the most part, [visitors] are doing what they’re supposed to be doing” to maintain social distancing, he said.

On that Tuesday, few visitors wore masks — which are not required by state or county officials when one is outdoors — but gave other park users a wide berth. Clusters of families sat and enjoyed picnics on the edge of the Patapsco River. Visitors paused on the Swinging Bridge to take pictures.

“I just feel like people are more cautious with not being too close to each other,” Laurel resident Jacqueline Menjivar said.

AD

Although cabins are unavailable for rental in the Hilton area, and the Pickall area — with its large picnic shelters — is closed, Dyke said the Hollofield area of the park is open to recreational vehicles. In addition, the Hilton campground is open to camping for those using tents.

AD

Park management is not accepting walk-ins for open campgrounds, Dyke said. Those who wish to camp are required to make a reservation.

“We’re trying to limit the interactions we have with the visitors,” he said.

But as the Hogan administration continues to roll out the state’s phased reopenings, Dyke said the park will consider “slowly lifting and opening up the things we can open up.”

AD