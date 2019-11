CENTREVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a man who they say intentionally drove his car into another motorist and tried to kill them.

A news release on Monday says a 911 call indicated a motorist deliberately rammed and attempted to run another vehicle off westbound Route 50 west of Nesbit in Queen Anne’s County on Saturday. A subsequent 911 call came from the victim, who identified the other driver as her son, who deliberately attempted to kill her.