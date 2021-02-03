Martin is charged in the death of Devonta Fagans, 26, of Salisbury. According to investigators, Salisbury police responding to reports of a shooting found Fagans with apparent gunshot wounds at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. last Friday. Fagans was taken to a local hospital, where he died Saturday morning, according to state police.
Fagans’ body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
