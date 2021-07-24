The helicopter was requested partly due to the steep terrain and nature of the victim’s injuries, police said.
The helicopter hovered 275 feet above the river as a trooper with medical equipment was lowered to the scene to prepare the patient for an aerial extraction, the news release said.
Once the patient was secured inside the AW-139 helicopter, the crew provided medical care during the trip to a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The patient wasn’t identified, and the person’s condition wasn’t immediately clear.
Maryland State Police has a fleet of 10 helicopters that operate from seven bases across the state.