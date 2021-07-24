OAKLAND, Md. — A state police helicopter has hoisted an injured swimmer to safety in western Maryland.

The helicopter was dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to rescue a swimmer who sustained a head injury after slipping on a rock at Swallow Falls along the Youghiogheny River in Garrett County, state police said in a news release Saturday.

The helicopter was requested partly due to the steep terrain and nature of the victim’s injuries, police said.

The helicopter hovered 275 feet above the river as a trooper with medical equipment was lowered to the scene to prepare the patient for an aerial extraction, the news release said.

Once the patient was secured inside the AW-139 helicopter, the crew provided medical care during the trip to a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The patient wasn’t identified, and the person’s condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Maryland State Police has a fleet of 10 helicopters that operate from seven bases across the state.