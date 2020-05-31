The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, which is customary when police incidents involve a death, state police spokesman Greg Shipley said.
According to a preliminary investigation, Ross was stopped shortly after 1 p.m., in Cambridge, for failing to stay right of the centerline and for having darkly tinted windows on his 2002 Audi. He immediately ran off on foot, Shipley said.
About 15 minutes later, a passing motorist alerted troopers to a man running through a field a half mile away. When police got there, Ross was on the ground in a wooded area, in distress, Shipley said, and did not resist being handcuffed. Troopers noticed he was sweating profusely, called an ambulance and offered him water, according to Shipley.
Ross walked to their police cruiser, drank water and accepted an offer to have troopers pour water on his head and neck to cool him, Shipley said.
He said an ambulance took Ross to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, where he pronounced dead shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Shipley said troopers had asked Ross why he fled and he mentioned having a suspended license. But he did not have a suspended license. At another point, as they tried to learn why he was in distress, troopers asked Ross if he ingested something. At first he said yes, but later he said no, according to state police.
The police investigation will be presented to the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.