The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as John Alieu Ted Fofana, of Landover Hills, Maryland.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Fofano was pulled over on the shoulder and outside his silver Infinity passenger vehicle when a Chevy Silverado struck the Infinity and Fofano. The truck overturned, crossed two lanes of traffic and then came to rest on the right shoulder of the on-ramp of I-495 before the driver was able to flee on foot.
Police identified the driver as Remington James Culver, 32, of Washington, D.C. After a 40-minute search, Culver was found, taken into police custody and transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Police said charges are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.