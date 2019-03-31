SHADY SIDE, Md. — Three passengers have been rescued from two separate boats taking on water in a Maryland marsh.

Maryland State Police deployed a helicopter crew Saturday night to Anne Arundel County to conduct the rescues.

A boater made the distress call to county officials Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. The boats were stuck on a marshy shoreline near Shady Side, where the West River flows into the Chesapeake Bay.

County officials called in state police aviators to help locate the boaters.

The rescued boaters were hoisted from a basket to the helicopter and taken to a nearby elementary school for evaluation,

