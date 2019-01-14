COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Maryland State Police trooper has helped to deliver a baby on the side of a busy highway.

News outlets report Trooper Esai Cunningham was responding to a reported collision in College Park on Sunday around 11 p.m. While on the scene, another vehicle pulled up and told the trooper that a 21-year-old woman was in active labor.

Cunningham called for EMS assistance. But before medical crews could arrive, Cunningham helped the woman deliver a baby boy.

A state police release says the mother and her newborn were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. Both are doing well.

