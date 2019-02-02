MARYLAND

Senator wants day to honor Gazette victims

A Maryland senator has filed a bill to name June 28 “Freedom of the Press Day” in honor of the five people killed in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

The newspaper reports that state Sen. Sarah K. Elfreth ­(D-Anne Arundel) filed the bill, which says the right to a free press “is threatened in the United States and around the world by acts of violence and dangerous, irresponsible rhetoric.”

Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara and Wendi Winters were killed when a shotgun-wielding man entered the newspaper office June 28.

The bill says the day would memorialize those five victims and honor all Maryland journalists.

Elfreth says all 47 senators signed the bill. She says a member of the House of Delegates is working on a version.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Seaman from Virginia Beach dies in Alaska

Federal and local authorities are investigating the death of a Coast Guard member at an Aleutian Islands port in Alaska.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch from Virginia Beach was found on the west side of Amaknak Island near Dutch Harbor.

Kelch was attached to the cutter Munro. The vessel’s home port is Kodiak.

Last weekend, the Munro was in Dutch Harbor for repairs. When Kelch did not return Jan. 26 from liberty hours, the Coast Guard and the Unalaska police and fire departments launched a search.

Searchers on Jan. 27 found Kelch unresponsive. Responders performed CPR, but Kelch was pronounced dead at a clinic.

The cause of death has not been determined.

— Associated Press

2 adults and a juvenile die in mobile home fire

Virginia authorities say three people died in a mobile home fire.

Media outlets reported that the fire broke out Friday morning in Nelsonia in Accomack County. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said two adults and a juvenile died in the fire.

The remains of the three victims were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk for autopsy and positive identification.

Police say the fire’s origin does not appear suspicious.

— Associated Press

