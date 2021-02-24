Most were back on the Senate floor on Wednesday after polymerase chain reaction tests came back negative. Any absences on Wednesday were “wholly unrelated to any testing issues,” Ferguson said.
“These were some of our first instances where we had individuals on campus test positive with the rapid test and PCR subsequently come back negative,” Ferguson said.
The Maryland General Assembly is nearing the half-way point of its annual 90-day session.
