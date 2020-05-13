Here are answers to some questions about the new policy, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday:

Why is the stay-home order being lifted?

Statewide, the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients has plateaued for 14 days. That trend suggests the spread of the virus is not growing, said Hogan (R), and social distancing efforts have been working.

Is everything reopened?

No. This is Phase 1 of a gradual reopening that is expected to take many months. The new policy allows some nonessential retailers to reopen, including clothing and shoe stores, pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, carwashes, art galleries and bookstores. But they must remain at 50 percent capacity or less, employees must wear masks, and other social distancing restrictions must be observed.

Manufacturers may also reopen, but Hogan said companies should consider spreading workers out over multiple shifts and ensure that safety precautions are in place.

Will the whole state reopen at once?

No. The policy allows localities to opt out of easing restrictions if they do not feel ready. Some jurisdictions, such as Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, have already decided their areas are hit too hard by the virus to begin reopening.

Leaders of Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard counties have said they are reluctant to reopen but have not definitively decided. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said it will take “some time” to decide whether to reopen.

Do I still have to wear a mask?

Yes. The order to wear masks in indoor public settings, in retail stores and on public transportation remains in place. In addition, residents must remain six feet apart in public settings.

Can I get a haircut?

Under the new order you can go to hair salons or barbershops by appointment only. The shops must operate at 50 percent capacity or less. These services will be available only in areas where local governments say it is safe to lift the stay-at-home order.

Can I attend worship services?

Churches and other houses of worship may hold religious services at up to 50 percent of capacity. Outdoor services are strongly encouraged. Religious organizations are the only groups exempted from the limit on gatherings of 10 people or more.

Can I hold a birthday party or wedding?