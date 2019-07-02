BALTIMORE — Maryland is suing the owner of a historic Baltimore building for allegedly demolishing it and engaging in an asbestos project without a license.

Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the lawsuit Tuesday. It’s seeking civil penalties and injunctive relief from the property’s owner, 1411 Division Street, and TCG Development, which was the demolition contractor.

The lawsuit says the Maryland Department of the Environment received a complaint in 2018 about demolition at the property. An MDE inspector took samples at the site and confirmed asbestos-containing material.

The lawsuit alleges the companies failed to notify the agency of the demolition and didn’t provide workers with protective gear.

Frosh says exposure in the neighborhood has continued for more than a year.

The property contained the St. Vincent’s Infant Asylum and Carver Hall Apartment buildings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.