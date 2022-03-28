Widespread maintenance issues preventing the city-run facility from adequately treating sewage from the city and Baltimore County were revealed in an inspection report released last week.
The Department of Environment issued an order Thursday demanding the plant come into compliance in two days, but after an inspection on Saturday showed improvements hadn’t been made, Grumbles directed the Maryland Environmental Service to take over the plant. Such action is “reserved for extremely rare situations” and officials aren’t aware that it has ever been done before, department spokesperson Jay Apperson said.
The service will work with the city to address maintenance problems and staffing problems and assess the plant’s operation, maintenance, staffing and equipment by June 6.
In a joint statement, the city’s Department of Public Works and the mayor’s office expressed disappointment with the action, “given collaborative efforts to improve performance” but welcomed the collaboration.