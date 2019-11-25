A state’s attorney statement says Charles County deputies discovered an inappropriate video of the second victim during the investigation into Krikstan over the initial allegation. It says detectives learned Krikstan babysat the 12-year-old victim and her sibling and worked as a substitute teacher at the victim’s school. It says Krikstan has acknowledged having inappropriate feelings for the girl.
Sentencing in both cases is set for January.
