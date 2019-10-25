Zoe and her mother, Sam Newman, often get up a 4 a.m. to make the three-hour drive from their Lexington Park home to get to the park by sunrise. They’ve visited about 30 times over the past few years. Zoe first adopted an Assateague pony when she was 10 years old and used her savings on a chestnut pinto named Annie Laurie.
