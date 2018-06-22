THE DISTRICT

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of SE man

A Maryland teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Northeast Washington in May, according to D.C. police.

Authorities said they arrested Eric Maurice Smith, 19, of Suitland, Md., on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

Smith is charged with fatally shooting Rondell Wills, 38, of Southeast. Police said the shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. on May 3 in the 200 block of 50th Street NE near the Kelly Miller Recreation Center.

A police report said Wills was found in the street and had been shot once in the neck.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court said Wills was not the intended target and that it appears he was sitting in a chair outside the recreation center when a bullet struck him.

— Peter Hermann

2 teens charged with robbing taxi drivers

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested and charged in several robberies and thefts from taxi drivers in neighborhoods in Northeast and Northwest Washington.

One of the teenagers is from Capitol Heights, Md., and the other is from Northeast. Both were charged as juveniles and face various counts of robbery, theft and assault.

D.C. police said the incidents began May 24 when the youths took a taxi to the 2200 block of 12th Street NW. Police said one teen assaulted the driver. On June 10, police said, the teens stole property from a taxi driver after reaching a destination in Brookland. A week later, police said, they stole property from a different driver in Brookland and, on the same day, held up another driver at knifepoint in Truxton Circle.

Three more attacks were reported on Monday and Tuesday in Brookland and near Logan Circle, police said.

Both teens were arrested Wednesday.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Fiance's dog attacks and kills woman

A woman died after she was attacked by her fiance’s dog in Southern Maryland, officials said. A state trooper shot and killed the animal.

The dog, a Dogo Argentino, attacked 28-year-old Jenna Rae Sutphin.

The incident occurred about 7:15 a.m. Thursday along Cherry Hill Road near Route 4 in Huntingtown, according to the Maryland State Police. A trooper responded to calls from drivers and found the dog “actively engaged in the attack in an overgrown area” near the highway.

The dog started to move aggressively toward the trooper, who shot it with his service weapon. The dog ran off.

Sutphin died at a hospital Thursday, according to state police.

After the attack, officers said they found the dog nearby and, in an attempt to apprehend the dog and prevent it from harming anyone else, police fired again, fatally wounding the animal.

Maryland State Police said the case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed. Officials said they do not know what prompted the dog to attack Sutphin.

— Dana Hedgpeth