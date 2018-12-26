GLEN BURNIE, Md. — One Maryland teenager has been killed and another has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a Christmas Day crash.

Police say an eastbound Volkswagen was traveling on state Route 100 when it hit two pedestrians trying to cross the major highway.

The dead teenager has been identified as Stephen Carlisle, a 17-year-old from Glen Burnie. A 15-year-old girl, also from Glen Burnie, has been hospitalized at a local trauma center with serious injuries. Authorities have not disclosed her identity.

Investigators in Anne Arundel County say the preliminary cause of the deadly crash appears to be pedestrians unlawfully trying to dart across a controlled access highway. The 30-year-old driver remained at the crash site.

The case will be reviewed by the state’s attorney.

