The shootings occurred on Saturday.
According to police, Coles was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Manatee County, Florida, and is being held there to await an extradition hearing. Multiple charges were filed against Coles, including first- and second-degree murder, and reckless endangerment, police said.
Police said Leonard died at the hospital after being shot twice, and Stephens was shot in his femoral artery. Officers applied a tourniquet to keep Stephens alive, the news release said.
While Coles has been apprehended, police say the investigation into the shootings continues.