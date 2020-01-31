Investigators arrested a teenager on Tuesday and charged him with possession and use of a destructive device, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jason Blake confirmed. Investigators said they’re still investigating what motivated him, but they believe he might responsible for other crimes in the neighborhood, including a property destruction complaint from November.
Investigators said they believe more people are involved and additional arrests could be coming.
