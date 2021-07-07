“If any of our 12- to 17-year-olds or their parents needed another good reason, then now they can get vaccinated for a chance to win a $50,000 college scholarship,” Hogan said at a news conference at the University of Maryland at College Park campus Wednesday.
As vaccine demand drops and the region continues to grapple with pockets of low vaccination rates, local officials have been trying to entice people who are reluctant to get vaccinated with gift cards and lotteries for cars and cash.
The scholarship lottery is the latest big promotion Hogan has announced in the last two months to encourage vaccinations as concern increases over the Delta variant, a more contagious strain of the virus.
In May, the state began a $2 million lottery, handing out dozens of $40,000 cash prizes and one $400,000 grand prize to state residents who got vaccinated. That promotion ended on Sunday. Hogan also has offered a $100 payment to every state government employee who gets vaccinated.
Teenagers, who became eligible to receive inoculations earlier this spring, are the state’s latest targets. State Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said more than half of the state’s 12- to 17-year-olds have been vaccinated so far.
“Promotions like this are just one more way that we are reinforcing the importance of getting every single Marylander that we can vaccinated against covid-19, especially our young people,” Hogan said.
To qualify for the program, which will be funded by federal covid-19 relief funds, the teenagers must live in Maryland and get vaccinated in the state.
Hogan isn’t the first governor to offer a college education to encourage vaccinations.
In May, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine offered five full-ride public college scholarships to teens who got vaccinated. The drawings, which were available to those 12 to 17 years old, cover tuition, room and board and books.
New York selected 50 vaccinated teenagers to receive full-ride scholarships to one of its state or city public universities.
On Tuesday, Maryland released new data which shows that all of the covid-19 deaths in Maryland in June were of unvaccinated people, statistics that highlight the effectiveness of the vaccines.
The data also showed that people who have not received the vaccine made up virtually all of new cases and new covid-19 hospitalizations last month.