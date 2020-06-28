The order was issued after the health department received a complaint about COVID-19 testing sites operated in coordination with the lab, according to a news release.
A health department investigation into operations at the lab’s sites revealed concerns, including the lab’s lack of a certification to perform COVID-19 tests and patients’ inability to obtain test results.
The department said APMI conducted COVID-19 testing earlier this month at two locations in Baltimore and one in Hanover.
Patients who received tests at any of these events may have gotten erroneous results and are encouraged to get another test or seek treatment if symptomatic, the department said.
The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with the company’s answering service on Sunday.
