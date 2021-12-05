The most recent incidents of violence took place at Franklin High School in Baltimore County and Howard High School in Howard County, causing concern among police and school administrators. Both situations involved students fighting on campus.
The Maryland Center for School Safety tip line reported a more than 167% increase in tips over 2020 for weapons in schools and a 46% increase over 2019. Tips are received by phone, internet and through an app.
The majority of the tips relate to bullying, assault and COVID-19, mainly concerns of students not masking or socially distancing.
Find more information about the Maryland Center for School Safety tip line here, call in a tip to 833-MD-B-SAFE (833-632-7233).