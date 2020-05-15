Some retail stores may reopen at up to 50% capacity. That includes businesses like clothing and shoe stores, pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes art galleries and bookstores.
The plan allows flexibility for counties to refrain from reopening under the limits of the guidelines, if local officials don’t believe conditions warrant it.
Manufacturing may resume operations in a manner that protects the health employees, with guidelines encouraging multiple shifts.
Churches and houses of worship can begin holding religious services at up to 50% capacity with outdoor services strongly encouraged.
Barber shops and hair salons can reopen with up to 50% capacity by appointment only.
