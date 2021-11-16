Police said officers immediately called an ambulance and Holley repeatedly tried to touch them with an unidentified substance while they were waiting. Holley then allegedly tackled an officer into a wall.
Another officer stunned Holley, and he was transported to a local hospital when the ambulance arrived, police said. Officials were told that Holley died about 11 p.m. Sunday.
The attorney general’s office said the officers’ body camera footage would be released within two weeks, WJZ-TV reported. The office’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating Holley’s death.