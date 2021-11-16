FREDERICK, Md. — The Maryland Office of Attorney General is investigating the death of a Virginia man after he was shocked with a stun gun during an altercation with police.

Frederick police said officers responded to a house in the northern part of the town about 7 p.m. Friday and found Danny Michael Holley Jr. “in an agitated state,” WJZ-TV reported. Holley was reportedly naked and sweating. Officers said they were told he “likely ingested a harmful substance.”

Police said officers immediately called an ambulance and Holley repeatedly tried to touch them with an unidentified substance while they were waiting. Holley then allegedly tackled an officer into a wall.

Another officer stunned Holley, and he was transported to a local hospital when the ambulance arrived, police said. Officials were told that Holley died about 11 p.m. Sunday.

The attorney general’s office said the officers’ body camera footage would be released within two weeks, WJZ-TV reported. The office’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating Holley’s death.