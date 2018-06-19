ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland will recall the four members of the National Guard he sent to the U.S.-Mexico border and will not deploy other resources until a federal policy of separating immigrant children from their families is rescinded.

Hogan made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

The Republican governor says he has ordered four crewmembers and a helicopter to immediately return from where they were stationed in New Mexico.

On Monday, Hogan tweeted that Washington has failed repeatedly to deliver needed immigration reform. The governor says Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration “must step up and work together to fix our broken system.”

Hogan says immigration enforcement efforts “should focus on criminals, not separating innocent children from their families.”

