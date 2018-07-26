PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — Officials in a Maryland town along the Susquehanna River say they expect to issue a voluntary evacuation order due to stormwater being released from behind the Conowingo Dam.

The Cecil County town of Port Deposit posted an emergency notice online Thursday afternoon, saying it expects 22 to 27 spill gates on the nearby Conowingo Dam will be opening by midnight. The town says that means there will be a voluntary evacuation.

Residents without transportation can call the town hall or report there for a shuttle to an evacuation center.

The town also advises that Delmarva Power may have to shut off electric services to some home and businesses because of high river flows.

