Officials directed the city’s attorney to draft an ordinance based on the state’s laws for tobacco smoking as well as similar vaping bans that are in place in Prince George’s and Howard counties.

Health experts have warned of potential health risks related to vaping. More than 50 people across the country have died after being hospitalized with vaping-related injuries, although most stemmed from unofficial THC products.

Westminster residents Chris Nallo and Tiffany Crump spoke to city officials about the difficulty of going out to eat with asthma and being unable to move away from other diners using e-cigarettes in restaurants.

