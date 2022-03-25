“The decline in the proper maintenance and operation of the Plant risks catastrophic failures at the Plant that may result in environmental harm as well as adverse public health and comfort effects,” Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles wrote in his order.

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works said it was disappointed “given the collaborative efforts to improve performance” but it would comply with the order.

The plant is supposed to discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater daily into Back River, but if sewage is only partially treated, contaminated water enters the river.