The suspect was flown to the University of Maryland shock trauma center in Baltimore. The trooper, whom officers found lying in a ditch and may have been dragged by the vehicle, also was treated at the center, police said.
The names of the men and their conditions weren’t immediately released. State police said it will investigate what happened as a trooper-involved shooting.
The trooper located the vehicle about 3 a.m. at the end of a Chestertown road, called in a description and asked for backup, the news release said. The trooper didn’t respond to calls on his radio from other officers, who later found him in the ditch and the vehicle gone.
Queen Anne’s County sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle and pursued it before it ultimately was stopped. That’s when they discovered the suspect’s apparent wound, the release said.
