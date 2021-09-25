Nicklas knows firsthand how good it feels to win at the fair as a young person — one year, when she was little, her flower arrangement won the fair’s overall competition. She also used to compete in the cake auction. She remembers the time her creation slid in transport, messing up its frosting. Her mom, ever the optimist, assured her that they could repair it. But when they got to the fair, even she had to admit it couldn’t be fixed. Instead, her family ate what was going to be her entry. It was delicious, Nicklas recalled.