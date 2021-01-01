Union representatives say Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration came to them with an 11th-hour contract offer of a 1% raise, if the state exceeds its revenue projections by $200 million.
The newspaper reports Hogan’s 1% offer to AFSCME comes amid news of more favorable deals for the state’s law enforcement and fire unions.
AFSCME President Patrick Moran says AFSCME members had sought raises equal to other unions in the state. He says the union’s members are the victims of discriminatory tactics by the administration.
Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci says Moran “lashes out in the media to deflect from his inability to deliver.” He countered that the Hogan administration had successfully reached agreements with all other Maryland unions, including teachers and nurses.
