Authorities began investigating the 53-year-old in February after Facebook reported an account allegedly belonging to Publico to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
Publico was accused of sending videos depicting child pornography through Facebook Messenger.
Towson University said none of the alleged crimes were committed on university property. Publico was suspended without pay, banned from campus and his law enforcement duties were revoked, the university said in a statement obtained by news outlets.
Publico denied wrongdoing when told he committed a felony, The Sun reported, citing a statement of charges.
He was set to appear in court for a bail hearing Tuesday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.