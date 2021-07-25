Green met with the K-9 Unit in April to develop a training for the dogs to detect alcohol, and within six weeks the first trainee, Gisele, was out on the job.
The new team consists of four dogs that work across the state with facilities in Cumberland, Baltimore and Jessup, Hagerstown and the lower Eastern Shore, the Post reported.
The dogs can detect the smell within minutes during searches, one handler said.
Since the team’s creation, recoveries of alcohol have tripled, according to Maj. Mark Flynn, commander of the department’s K-9 Unit.