Officials said they would ease those restrictions — some of the toughest still in place in the region — effective 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s new rules allow gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, and 50-percent capacity inside retail businesses.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) lifted indoor and outdoor capacity limits on most businesses more than a month ago, but Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were among the jurisdictions that kept stricter rules in place.
The seven-day average of new cases in D.C., Virginia and Maryland has been declining daily since April 12. Hospitalizations have also plateaued across the region.
The District reported 93 new cases and 1 death, while Maryland recorded 677 new cases and 18 deaths. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia had not reported daily totals.
The continued decline comes as state and local officials seek new avenues to get shots to residents.
Arlington County’s public health department, for example, began scheduling shots for teenagers as young as 16, who became eligible earlier this month but were waiting in line behind people ages 18 and older.
Maryland announced drive-through shots will be immediately be available without an appointment at three mass vaccination clinics: the Six Flags site in Prince George’s County, the Regency Stadium site in Charles County and the Ripken Stadium site in Harford County.
Walk-up shots are now available at nine of Maryland’s vaccination sites.
Montgomery County officials said the county’s next two reopening phases will be triggered when 60 percent of the population has received at least one shot, and when 50 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. Health officer Travis Gayles said he expects that those two targets could be met within three and six weeks, respectively.
The county still has more than 30,000 individuals on its preregistration list waiting for invitations to schedule vaccine appointments. As officials work their way through that list, they will also start to plan for other “access points” such as walk-up vaccine clinics, said head of emergency management Earl Stoddard.
“This is a process, it’s not a light switch,” County Council President Tom Hucker (D-District 5) said about the new reopening framework. “The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we’ll all get back to normal.”
At Bowie State University on Monday, local health officials and members of the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force tried to convince residents still on the fence about getting the shot — particularly men.
Early data shows substantial gender divides in vaccination rates, with men far less likely than women to be vaccinated. The gaps are especially large in Black communities in the Washington region, according to an analysis of the data by The Post.
“Men need to step up,” said Prince George’s Health Officer Ernest L. Carter. “You can’t allow our community to go down because we are afraid to get a vaccine that is so safe.”
Prince George’s assistant fire chief David Wilson said for months he declined the vaccine, partly because of concerns related to the historic mistreatment of African Americans by the medical establishment. He said conversations in recent weeks with friends convinced him the science behind the vaccine is sound and designed to save lives. He said a friend from church reminded him of the bad things he had put in his body without issues — including drugs and alcohol — a reminder that proved to be the final push he needed.
“I was vaccinated today, and I’m not a zombie,” Wilson said with a laugh.
Deneen Richmond, the president of Doctors Community Hospital, said one of her two sons has been vaccinated, and she took the eldest out to dinner on Saturday to work on convincing him. Once a hard no, he is now leaning yes, she said.
“Be the leaders,” she said, urging those listening to talk with friends and relatives who are still unsure. “Talk to them about why and convince them.”
Antonio Olivo contributed to this report.