The second step in Maryland’s expansion will target residents 16 and over who have underlying medical conditions that exacerbate the effects of covid-19. More essential workers and residents over 50 will be eligible starting April 13, followed two weeks later by all remaining residents 16 and older.

“We are one step closer to reaching that light at the end of the tunnel,” Hogan said, adding that two-thirds of all Marylanders who are 65 and older have been vaccinated.

For weeks, Hogan has been widely criticized about the vaccine rollout. State and local elected officials have railed about the decentralized system, which has left many residents struggling to find or figure out how to book appointments. They have also raised concerns about fair distribution, citing wide racial disparities in who is getting the shots.

The state is trying to address both issues, developing additional mass vaccination sites, targeting harder-to-reach communities and launching a pilot program that allows primary care physicians to give shots to patients in their offices.

“We’re building an infrastructure step by step,” Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said in an interview Thursday morning. . And then when the vaccines really ramp up, it’ll just explode

Asked how he would avoid the frustration brought on by demand far outstripping supply of appointments, Schrader said the state was “running analytics” and still in the process of determining how to avoid it.

Seventeen private medical providers received 100 doses of the vaccine each this week, and another 20 will join the program next week. By May 1, roughly 400 offices across the state are expected to be able to offer the coronavirus vaccine at their offices, amounting to 40,000 doses per week, Schrader said.

“As we start to grow the volume, what we don’t want to do is leave people behind. So now’s the time to build this capability,” Schrader said. “The thing I've been worried about, the governor is worried about, is making absolutely sure when that supply goes up, that we're ready to move. And that's where that's what we've been preparing for.”

Maryland has seen a slight uptick recently in its number of coronavirus cases and deaths, but a continued decline in the number of people hospitalized for the virus.

The administration has boosted its efforts to get more Black residents and other people of color inoculated, including opening clinics in churches and neighborhoods where residents might have difficulty getting to other vaccination sites.

The state facilitated a partnership between First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro and the University of Maryland Medical System, which plans to deliver about 200 shots per day to the church, ultimately increasing to 1,000 per day in the next few weeks.