Across the region, officials have reported 29 coronavirus-related deaths among those confirmed to have come down with the virus.

One victim was a beloved Prince George’s County high school basketball coach and school counselor who died on Friday, according to school officials.

Terrance Burke, who worked at Northwestern High in Hyattsville, was known for helping the most troubled students.

Hasani Hill, now 26, recalls that he failed to make the basketball team, but Burke told him he would let him play if he could outdo all of the other players in practice. It was an encounter that changed the trajectory of Hill’s life.

“From there,” Hill said, “he just kept watching out for me.”

When Hill could not afford basketball shoes, Burke gave him his own. When Hill got in trouble with the law, Burke convinced his parole officer to allow him to play basketball instead of entering a diversion program. Hill, who is now pursuing acting in Southern California, credits Burke with steering him toward “a better path in life.”

The D.C. jail and the Maryland National Guard each reported new confirmed cases of the virus.

Late Friday, jail officials announced that the second inmate at the facility had tested positive. The 44-year-old man was housed in the jail’s Correctional Treatment Facility, the same facility as the 20-year old inmate who tested positive on Wednesday. But jail officials said the two inmates were not in the same unit.

Jail officials said the latest inmate to fall ill resides in a double cell with a cellmate, and that cellmate is now under quarantine.

The Army said on Saturday that a member of the Maryland National Guard has tested positive for covid-19.

The National Guard is helping set up triage and testing sites at FedEx Field in Landover and in Baltimore. Guard members are also distributing food.

The soldier who tested positive is in isolation, and about 20 members in the soldier’s unit have been quarantined, spokesman Benjamin Hughes said in a statement, which did not say where the soldier was stationed.

While soldiers and health care workers worked hard to confront the virus head-on and to ready the region for worsening impacts that Maryland and Virginia’s governors have warned could still come as medical supplies run low, citizens across the region stayed home on this unusual spring weekend.

They have been told that staying inside is the best thing they can do for the sake of public health — only avoiding crowds altogether will slow the spread of the virus.

On Friday night, on one block of 18th Street NW in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, a dozen or so people stepped out of their rowhouses.

Carefully staying six feet apart from each other, they whooped and cheered to show their gratitude for health care workers — including one of their neighbors.

Rose Conklin, a nurse in George Washington University Hospital’s emergency room, decided this week to stay in an apartment with co-workers rather than risk infecting her husband and three-year-old daughter. It’s been hard, her husband Jairo Valencia said: They are considering having her come visit in the backyard, but even a short visit may be more painful, if Conklin cannot embrace their daughter Dahlia.

So he listened as his neighbors came out into the street to applaud the family’s sacrifice on Friday night: “Yeah, health care workers!”