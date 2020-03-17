Maryland added 17 more covid-19 cases — its largest per-day increase so far — bringing the state’s total to 58. Officials said nearly two-thirds of the state’s cases were locally spread and not linked to foreign travel, a major shift from the virus’s early days.

Virginia reported another 15 cases, for a total of 67, including the Washington region’s only two deaths so far. The District, which had 23 reported cases as of Monday night, had not updated its count by midday Tuesday.

The virus’s continuing spread left the region’s economy at a near standstill on a St. Patrick’s Day holiday that normally means crowded bars and restaurants.

Many of those establishments sat empty in the wake of orders by Hogan (R) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) this week to temporarily shut down businesses where large groups of people gather.

On Tuesday, Northam (D) refrained from taking the same action — seeking to strike a balance between concerns over public health and the economic damage caused by the disease.

He urged Virginians to follow federal guidelines restricting public gatherings of 10 or more in any businesses, a call reflected in Tuesday’s postponement of the popular Virginia Gold Cup horse-racing event in Great Meadow. The races were moved from May 2 to June 20, organizers said.

“Our strategy must focus on mitigating and slowing down the spread of this virus so that our medical system has more time to prepare,” Northam said at a news conference in Richmond, where he also announced that the state Department of Motor Vehicle offices will close.

“Every one of us has a role in being part of the solution. That means do not go to St. Patrick’s Day parties tonight. If you do, you are literally putting others at risk.”

But, the governor added, he prefers to keep the restrictions voluntary for now.

“I’m much more about carrots than I am sticks,” Northam said. “Hopefully we won’t get to the point where we have to do a lot of enforcement. We will have that in place if needed.”

Hogan (R) postponed Maryland’s April 28 primary until June 2.

A special election also scheduled for April 28 to fill the remaining term of the late representative Elijah E. Cummings will be mail-in only, Hogan said.

“It would endanger public health to allow thousands of people to assemble in places like schools and senior centers, which are already closed under the state of emergency,” Hogan said at a news conference in Annapolis. “It would put Marylanders at risk, especially the poll workers and election judges, most of whom are retirees and in the most vulnerable population.”

Both Hogan and Northam complained that a shortage of available test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made it more challenging to gauge the true impact of the disease.

Hogan unveiled plans to convert state vehicle emissions inspection sites into drive-through testing centers. But, he said, his administration will hold back on opening those centers until labs have the capability to run the samples. Otherwise, it would create “false hope.”

Meanwhile, health-care workers are preparing for an influx of patients. In Montgomery County, hospitals began installing treatment and triage tents. A health-care system in Hampton Roads region of Virginia has established drive-through testing sites.

Local officials worked to allay public concerns as neighborhoods and commercial areas grew more deserted and additional public events were canceled.

In Fairfax County, where the county’s two additional cases brought its total to 12, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a state of emergency declaration that allows for easier access to state and federal funds — a step several other jurisdictions in the region have already taken.

During a special board meeting, board Chairman Jeff C. McKay (D) said the county is doing all it can to keep people safe.

“We will make it through this,” McKay said as he and his nine board colleagues sat at least six feet apart to avoid the spread of germs. “We will have battle scars without a doubt. But we will make it through this as a resilient community.”

In the District — where the Catholic Church’s Basilica of the National Shrine joined other religious institutions in temporarily closing its doors to the public — the council adopted emergency legislation Tuesday that temporarily halted evictions and utility shut-offs. Several of the region’s utility companies have said they will not pursue shut-offs.

In Maryland, Montgomery County added nine more cases Tuesday, the most in the state, for a total of 24. In Virginia, Arlington County had the largest increase, with four more cases, for a total of 13.

Concerns about the economic impacts of the disease grew as businesses affected by the bans in the District and Maryland shut their doors.

Alcohol inspectors hit the streets late Monday to enforce the District’s ban on on-site consumption at bars and restaurants, which allows the city to revoke business and liquor licenses from those who don’t comply.

Eight inspectors visited 865 establishments and found only two still operating, according to a spokesman for the Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration. Buho’s in Columbia Heights and El Rincon in Adams Morgan both closed shortly after inspectors discovered them still open.

Some businesses began to lay off workers. Compass Coffee, the District coffee shop with 12 locations in the District and Virginia, dismissed 150 of its 189 employees Monday night.

“Our business is down 90 percent,” the company wrote on Instagram. “We simply ran out of work, and could not afford to pay people without things for them to do.”

Harrison Suarez, a company co-founder, said six Compass locations will remain open. In an email to The Post, Suarez said those stores will continue to sell tins of coffee, as well as drinks, for takeout orders only.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, whose city has reported two cases, said the economic forecast for his community doesn’t look good.

“We will have residents unemployed and underemployed, families experiencing food and housing insecurity, children suddenly in need of care, small businesses suffering severe degradation of revenue, and the concomitant impacts to city revenue and new demands on city expenditures,” Wilson (D) wrote to the rest of the city council on Tuesday.

At least 12.7 percent of Alexandria’s revenue comes directly from consumption taxes — dining, hotel, business license and sales taxes — putting more than $100 million in annual city revenue at risk, Wilson said.

Others tried innovative ways to stay afloat.

In Maryland, several distilleries began making hand sanitizer to help fill an expected shortage of that product while making good use of their alcohol.

Distilleries, which typically produce whiskey or bourbon, have the machinery and expertise to make alcohol-based disinfectants, said Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Maryland Distillers Guild.

Edgardo Zuniga, who owns Twin Valley Distillers in Rockville, said his business is making several hundred bottles of lemon-scented hand sanitizer, some of which will likely be donated to Montgomery County government agencies.

Zuniga said he intends to eventually sell the hand sanitizer at an affordable price.

“I’m not making ethanol to get rich,” he said. “As a craft distillery, we should help our community. It’s our chance to do something.”