Northam also ordered restaurants to stop serving sit-down diners, while Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) stopped just short of joining New York, California, West Virginia and other states in ordering all residents to shelter in place.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam , trailed by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, walks into a news conference in Richmond, Va. last week. (Dean Hoffmeyer/AP)

Closing the businesses where people might gather is a “better, smarter action for us,” Hogan said. “Unless you have essential reason, then you should stay in your home,”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced no new restrictions Monday, despite calls for tougher measures after weekend crowds ignored no-gathering orders and flocked to see the cherry blossoms in full flower. Bowser said restrictions already in place have “basically closed down the District.”

As the number of patients continued to grow, doctors and other health workers expressed rising concern about the lack of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and businesses race to manufacture more in the face of exploding international demand.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan during a news conference in Annapolis, Md., on Monday. Hogan ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses. (ryland Gov. Larry Hogan R during a news conference in Annapolis, Md., on Monday. Hogan ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses.)

“We’re okay for right now, but we’re planning for a potential surge of patients,” said William B. Borden, chief quality and population health officer with George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates in the District. “We want to make sure we do everything we can to have our PPE in place.”

Hundreds of doctors and health care providers from around Virginia have signed a petition asking Northam for emergency action.

“We beg you to use your exceptional powers immediately -– literally TODAY -– to solve the desperate medical supply shortage that is thwarting our efforts to control this pandemic before it reaches the point of no return,” the doctors wrote in an online plea that began Saturday in the Charlottesville area and has drawn hundreds of signatures from all over the state.

First-responders are also at risk of infection. A D.C. police officer has quarantined as a result of interaction with another police officer who tested positive last week for the virus, city officials said on Monday. Officials said additional officers have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution as well.

Seven D.C. firefighters also have tested positive. A total 118 firefighters are quarantined, about 80 due to interaction with the infected firefighters, and another 40 for interaction with firefighters who may have been in contact with someone off-duty.

According to Borden, the Washington region appears to be a few weeks behind areas like New York City in terms of coronavirus infections. That means the region has a small window of time to prepare for a potential upsurge.

So far, the Trump administration has not opted to enact the full force of the Defense Production Act, a law that would enlist manufacturers to help in the production of materials critical for slowing the pandemic.

Without federal action, health care providers are working overtime to conserve their supplies while also rethinking their approach to PPE.

At George Washington University Hospital, a task force has been looking into 3D printing for surgical masks, as well as using new processes such as ultraviolent lights and hydrogen peroxide vaporizers to clean equipment. “We want to do the right thing for our staff,” said Bruno Petinaux, the facility’s chief medical officer.

Hospital staff are using brown paper lunch bags to store used but unsoiled N95 masks. They write their names on the bags and store them, so they can be resused or cleaned later.

D.C. officials said Monday they are looking to find space at hospitals and other locations to prepare for any increase in coronavirus cases. That could include using unlicensed spaces such as hallways and scouting locations that could be reconfigured, such as furloughed nursing homes or unused hotels, D.C. Homeland Security Director Christopher Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez declined to say how many beds the District would need. He added that hospitals have already begun discharging non-acute patients and canceling elective surgeries.

Bowser said officials have a “medium-term plan and a worst-case scenario plan” to prepare for a medical surge, but declined to elaborate. She said officials are looking to have a floor operational for covid-19 patients at United Medical Center, the District’s only public hospital, and examining whether empty private facilities could be made operational.

“Still we know we need more help from the federal government,” Bowser said. “In order to have more tests available, we need more swabs, personal protective equipment and ventilators.”

In Maryland, Hogan said the Laurel Regional Hospital in Prince George’s County — which was downsized to a medical center in recent years that primarily provides outpatient services — will reopen as a 135-bed hospital “in short order” as part of a statewide plan to help meet expected demand.

He said that plans are also underway to set up a “field hospital” at the Baltimore Convention Center and an “alternate care site” at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Baltimore.

Hogan said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is delivering 250 hospital bed packages in the coming days for the field hospital, which will be operated by the University of Maryland Medical Systems and Johns Hopkins Hospital. He also said health care providers will stop doing elective surgeries to free up hospital beds.

Amy Goodwin, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Hospital Association, said there is not currently a shortage of personal protective equipment across Maryland’s four dozen hospitals.

But some physicians are worried. William Zirkin, an emergency medicine doctor at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, said doctors and nurses have been going to Home Depot and looking on Amazon for supplies including masks and goggles.

“You want to do right,” he said. “But at the end of the day you are not a martyr. Are you going to fight off an army with a sling shot?”

Maryland health department spokesman Charles Gischlar said the state is acquiring more information about hand-sewn masks and has not yet sent on guidance on whether hospitals should accept them.

The Virginia Department of Health recently received a shipment of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile to shore up hospitals, nursing homes and emergency medical squads in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The supply of M95 respirators, regular surgical masks, face shields, gowns and gloves arrived in state more than a week ago, said R.P. “Bob” Mauskapf, director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness at the Virginia Department of Health.

Mauskapf said Virginia did not received its full order because the federally managed stockpile prioritizes states hit hardest by the virus, such as New York and Washington state. The National Guard helped distribute the equipment to hospitals and regional health care coalitions for distribution to nursing homes, local health departments and emergency medical service squads.

But the delivery was not enough for the health workers who began petitioning Northam over the weekend about the need for items including surgical masks, N95 masks, masks with face shields, disposable gowns, protective gloves and hand sanitizer – as well as testing kits and related supplies, including swabs and viral culture media.

The letter, which was digitally signed by hundreds of health-care providers urges Northam to “funnel existing supplies to the frontlines now.”

Northam said that he and his staff have been calling companies around the state seeking help with production and distribution.

In Maryland, which also received a shipment of supplies from the national stockpile, Hogan acknowledged the increasing burden of trying to solve the public health crisis without killing the economy.

“We don’t want our businesses to die, and we don’t want people to lose their jobs, but we also don’t want to lose the lives of so many people,” he said.

His order to close all non-essential businesses had a list of exclusions such as law and accounting firms, banks and grocery stores. He said the latest action was due to the “irresponsible and reckless behavior” by some residents who have defied previous orders of social distancing.

He said Maryland is launching several programs to help small businesses stay afloat, including a $175 million business relief program and a $5 million “layoff aversion” fund.

“We will have your backs in the weeks ahead and do everything we can to get you back on your feet to help you recover,” he said.

Maryland officials said Monday morning that the number of known coronavirus cases increased by 44 since Sunday. According to a Washington Post analysis, 289 cases — and three deaths — have been reported in the state.

Virginia health officials announced three virus-linked deaths late Sunday, for a total of six deaths in that state.

In a statement, Virginia Department of Health officials said two of the people had previously tested positive for the virus and the third person was a “newly positive case.”

Officials said all three were women in their 80s who had been hospitalized. One of the women was a resident of a long-term care facility. Officials said the three patients were from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County.

“The three patients acquired covid-19 through an unknown source,” and the “cause of death was respiratory failure because of covid-19,” the officials said.

The Post analysis shows 254 cases reported in Virginia.