Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Thursday ordered the closure of enclosed shopping malls and entertainment venues, restricted access to Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people. He chastised residents who are not taking the pandemic seriously.

“Unfortunately, we are only at the beginning of this crisis,” Hogan said, citing the state’s first fatality, a Prince George’s County man. “While this is the first death in Maryland, unfortunately it will not be the last.”

Disruptions to daily life will likely stretch at least into April, experts say, with the continued spread of the virus inevitable.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan at a coronavirus news conference Thursday with Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, standing left, and Karen Salmon, Maryland's superintendent of schools, standing right. (Brian Witte/AP)

Known cases have been doubling roughly every three days, reaching at least 242 in Maryland, the District and Virginia as of midday Thursday. That’s almost certainly an undercount because of limited testing. In recent days, patients have included first responders, medical staff and seniors living in facilities.

The region has hit grim milestones. The first death in the D.C. suburbs. Reports of infected children in all three jurisdictions. Nearly 135 D.C. firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians under quarantine after potential exposure, according to a union leader.

It will take weeks to learn if the closure of schools, restaurants and entertainment venues has kept the highly contagious virus at bay. The 14-day incubation period means confirmed patients have likely infected others who have not yet developed symptoms.

“Whatever numbers we are seeing today reflect the transmission that was occurring one to two weeks ago,” said Lucy Wilson, an infectious-disease specialist and faculty member at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. “We shouldn’t be surprised by numbers continuing to increase, and we also shouldn’t discredit the effect of social distancing until we’ve given it time to take effect.”

Meanwhile, hospitals and medical providers are trying to prepare for more patients despite limited resources.

Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, one of the few medical facilities in the region that provides drive-through coronavirus tests, will cap the number of patients who are tested to 60 each day because of a limited supply of personal protective equipment.

That comes a day after Sentara Healthcare system closed three drive-through testing sites in Hampton Roads because of dwindling supplies.

New restrictions and procedures aimed at preventing people from infecting each other and overloading the health care system are piling up.

Grocery stores in Montgomery County launched seniors-only hours in an attempt to reduce the exposure of older shoppers to infection.

Tiny Takoma Park, Maryland is fencing off city-owned playgrounds.

The Metro transit system announced it would close two stations to stave off large groups from viewing the Cherry Blossoms approaching peak bloom in the Tidal Basin.

Maryland reported 107 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning — an 88 percent increase in the past 48 hours. Among the newly announced cases was a five-year-old child from Howard County. Schools superintendent Michael . Martirano identified the child as a student at Elkridge Elementary School.

Officials said the Prince George’s man whose death from coronavirus was announced Wednesday evening had been Maryland’s first case of community transmission, meaning he contracted the virus without travel overseas or to a known patient or hotspot elsewhere. The man was in his 60s and had underlying medical conditions.

Hogan on Thursday urged residents to still congregating in large numbers to “stop treating this like a vacation or a spring break.”

He signed a new executive order allowing bars, restaurants and distilleries to deliver alcohol or provide it as a carryout service while on-site consumption is prohibited, following the lead of the District that adopted similar measures this week.

Some business owners reeled at the latest batch of restrictions.

Jorge Sactic, the owner of Chapina Bakery at the La Union mall in Langley Park, Md., said he got a call from the mall manager informing him that the complex would shut down for what Sactic said was the first time in at least 20 years.

“This is going to be devastating,” said Sactic, the president of the Langley Park Small Business Association. “A lot of people are going to get hurt…. How are you going to pay your rent if you’re closed, by their order?”

A crowd forms outside &Pizza at 13th and U streets, waiting for food that has been ordered in response to a free offer from the restaurant for hospital workers in Washington. Most of those waiting in line were delivery drivers with Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Virginia reported 17 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 94. The new batch includes a child from Gloucester, Va., who is the state’s first known child patient.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced no new sweeping restrictions at a Thursday news conference, despite a letter from Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) urging him to join Maryland and the District in closing restaurants and banning all public mass gatherings through mid-April. Fairfax also called for all K-12 schools and public colleges and universities to close through the end of the semester.

Officials said Virginia would end in-person visitation at state prisons, as Maryland and the D.C. jail have already done. Northam also said Medicaid copays will be eliminated, prescription refill period will be extended to 90 days and tele-health services will be beefed up. The deadline for paying state income taxes has also been pushed back from April 15 to June 1, though interest on outstanding payments will accrue in that period.

The governor did not rule out the possibility of extending his order for schools and other public buildings to remain closed beyond April.

“This is such a fluid situation,” he said. “We meet every day, hour by hour.”

A military vehicle is parked in front of the Maryland State House on Thursday. (Brian Witte/AP)

In the District, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) was scheduled to update the public about her administration’s response to coronavirus at a 4 p.m. news conference.

The nation’s capital has 40 cases to date. In the last two days, more than half of the new patients are under the age of 40.

A charter school in Southeast Washington told parents Wednesday evening that an elementary school student had been diagnosed with presumed covid-19. But the city has not yet confirmed the case.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials in Maryland, the District and throughout the country are taking steps to release prisoners, drop pending prosecutions and lock up fewer new defendants to thin crowded jails that public health officials say are ripe for spreading the novel coronavirus.

The top prosecutor and public defender in Prince George’s County, who are typically adversaries in the courtroom, asked a judge Thursday to release from jail about 40 people who have been charged with low-level, nonviolent crimes but who have not yet gone to trial.

“A jail is essentially a petri dish. Once the virus gets in there, it could have a devastating effect,” said public defender Keith Lotridge, who is working with State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy from a nearly empty courthouse in Upper Marlboro, Md.