Hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate are also trending upward in Maryland, with 4.64 percent of tests coming back positive as of Friday — up from a recent low of 3.28 on March 3.

A 5-percent positivity rate could signal that not enough testing is happening and that new cases are likely going undetected, said Neil J. Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

“We are not past this,” Sehgal said. “We are almost out of the woods, but we are not out yet.”

Maryland’s seven-day average of new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 people is 17.6 — higher than Virginia’ 16.53 and the District’s 16.01, according to The Washington Post’s tracker.

Virginia’s seven-day average for new cases has grown slightly in recent weeks, although the increase has not been as consistent as in Maryland. D.C.’s seven-day average has increased slightly in recent days but is still lower than at the beginning of March. Hospitalizations and positivity rates in both D.C. and Virginia are holding relatively steady.

Sehgal said that because borders in the Washington region are porous, it is likely that Virginia and D.C. will soon see an uptick in cases similar to Maryland’s.

He attributed the rise in cases in the state to new coronavirus variants, changes in behavior by residents tired of the pandemic and Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision earlier this month to lift capacity limits on indoor and outdoor dining, retail businesses, fitness center and religious establishments.

“All that reopening does is, it validates the people who said this wasn’t a big deal before,” Sehgal said.

Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci said in a statement that “the governor and our health experts have said that we are in a race between the vaccines and the variants. We must remain cautious and vigilant so that vaccines prevail.”

He said that through contact tracing, officials have found an increase in cases connected to travel outside the state. Ricci also said the state “continues to aggressively address outbreaks wherever they occur.”

Acting Maryland health secretary Dennis Schraeder told state lawmakers earlier this week that he would wait until Friday, a full two weeks after the March 12 reopening, to evaluate any potential impacts.

There are currently 933 people hospitalized because of coronavirus in Maryland, according to state data, up from a low of 767 in the first week of March but still less than half the January peak of 1,962.

Bob Atlas, president of the Maryland Hospital Association, said that in a sign vaccination efforts are working, the number of hospitalized senior citizens has declined in recent weeks. Now, he said, the biggest age group getting hospitalized are people aged 45-64. He speculated that some of those people may have stopped wearing masks and taking other precautions even though they were still vulnerable to the virus.

“People in a way got ahead of the vaccines,” Atlas said. “They said, ‘there are vaccines here, and I’m itching to get out of the house,’ so people started letting their guards down, even though they weren’t vaccinated.”

Atlas said hospitals in the state have more than enough capacity to handle the increase in patients, and stressed the importance of getting more shots into arms.

As of Friday, about 25 percent of Maryland residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, state data shows. So far, 13.6 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. (In Virginia, 26.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose and 14.2 percent were fully vaccinated, according state data. D.C., which has had to vaccinate a large number of essential and health-care workers from out of state, reports that 16.4 percent of residents have received at least one dose and 7.6 percent are fully vaccinated).

Despite the increased number of hospitalizations in Maryland, new daily deaths have remained relatively low, with the seven-day average of 14 that was reported Friday relatively constant for the month.

Hogan (R) also said this week that more younger people are getting hospitalized. He warned that their symptoms have changed with what appears to be a more virulent strain of the virus.

“We’re not having an issue with our nursing homes anymore,” Hogan said at a news conference. “We had kids at the Naval Academy that were much sicker than last time and having these intestinal issues rather than respiratory issues.”

David Marcozzi, senior medical adviser to Hogan on covid-19, recommended that anyone experiencing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, especially children and younger adults, get tested for the coronavirus.

“It is spreading more easily between us and making us sicker,” he said.

The increases in new daily cases has been less pronounced in Prince George’s County and has not happened in Montgomery County, according to The Washington Post’s case tracker. Among the jurisdictions that have seen steady increases in their seven-day averages for new cases over the past month are Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Harford County.