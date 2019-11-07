Overall visitation decreased from 42.5 million to 41.9 million in 2018, but the decrease was offset by increases in visitor per-trip spending. That was driven by longer stays at more in-state destinations.

The report says most of Maryland’s visitors came by car. However, the Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport served a record 27.2 million passengers last year.

