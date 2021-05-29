When the alarm went off, 16 patients were beginning their dialysis treatment at the Medical Arts Center. Those patients, assisted by nursing staff, were evacuated from the building, the news release said.
A review of surveillance video led investigators to a suspect, and deputy marshals filed multiple charges against Karena Eileen Heslop, 41, of Lonacoming, including causing a false fire alarm and reckless endangerment. According to the news release, investigators said the video showed Heslop left the hospital through the emergency room entrance where she walked a short distance to the fire alarm, removed the protective cover, and then intentionally pulled the fire alarm.
Heslop was arrested on Thursday in Garrett County and was taken before a District Court commissioner. Heslop has been released on her recognizance, and it’s not known if she has an attorney.