According to police, Haugh was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition and died days later, although police didn’t say exactly when she died.
Two children who were also at the home were unharmed and were taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center as a precaution, police said.
Police initially charged Haugh’s daughter, Samantha Marie Myers, 32, with attempted first-degree murder, assault and firearms violations. A subsequent news release on Tuesday said police expect to upgrade the charges against Myers, who is being held without bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney.